Rohit to shoot 'Golmaal-5' with two-tier security after firing incident

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to begin shooting for his upcoming project, Golmaal 5, under a two-tier security arrangement. This decision comes in the wake of a recent shooting incident outside his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have already increased security at Shetty's property while they investigate the matter. Now, additional measures are being taken for the film's shoot, which is scheduled to start after February 15 in Mumbai.

Security measures Two-tier security will be deployed for the shoot A member of the film's creative team told Mid-Day that if Shetty begins shooting as per schedule, a security team of around 60 personnel will be deployed. The first layer of this two-tier security will comprise local police, while the second layer will consist of Shetty's personal bodyguards. "More importantly, there will be an access-controlled zone in which Rohit will operate, and only a few will have access to it," the insider added.

Access control Access-controlled zone will be created for Shetty The insider further revealed that everyone entering the Golmaal 5 set, including junior artists, vendors, and daily-wage crew members, will be pre-registered with ID verification. "No spot entries will be allowed. Vehicle movement will also be regulated with all equipment trucks and vanity vans logged in advance and checked at entry point," they said.

Information dissemination Call-sheet circulation will also be restricted To ensure Shetty's safety, the timing and location of the Golmaal 5 shoot will be shared only on a need-to-know basis. The insider added, "The call-sheet circulation will be restricted, and location details will be shared in a staggered manner." This comes after the recent shooting incident outside Shetty's residence, where two assailants fired multiple rounds. No injuries were reported. The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the attack.

