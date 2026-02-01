IFTDA condemns firing outside Rohit Shetty's house, demands action

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has condemned the recent firing incident outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty 's Juhu residence. The organization expressed its deep concern, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene personally. "Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable," IFTDA said in a statement on Sunday.

Statement 'IFTDA stands firmly with Mr Rohit Shetty' The IFTDA statement further read, "We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take swift and strict action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr. Rohit Shetty and his family." "IFTDA stands firmly with Mr. Rohit Shetty and his entire family during this difficult hour."

AICWA statement AICWA urged the government to protect Bollywood The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also reacted to the attack. It said in a statement, "This incident is not an isolated case. Repeated firing incidents are taking place in Mumbai, often in broad daylight, clearly indicating that law and order in the city has severely deteriorated." It has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "order a high-level, time-bound investigation" into the case and "provide comprehensive protection to the entire Bollywood film industry."

Incident details Unidentified assailants fired shots outside Shetty's residence In the early hours of Sunday, unidentified assailants fired four to five rounds outside Shetty's multi-storey bungalow. The director was home at the time, but no injuries were reported. A security guard on duty alerted Shetty, after which he immediately informed the police, reported Indian Express. Bullet shells were recovered from the scene, and an FIR has been registered under the Arms Act at Juhu Police Station.

Ongoing probe Motive behind the attack remains unclear Senior officers have confirmed that both the zonal police and the crime branch are investigating the case, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear. "The director had not received any threats recently," said one officer. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside Shetty's residence since the incident. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the shooters' movements. Pune Police have detained five individuals as part of the investigation.

Responsibility Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility On Sunday afternoon, the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shocking attack. Their purported social media statement read, "We messaged him many times not to interfere in our work. This is just a small trailer. If he doesn't listen, the next bullets will be...into his chest." "To those we have called...fall in line or you'll run out of places to hide. And to our enemies, be ready; wait and watch."