Rohit Shetty to work with Qazi Touqeer after 'BB 20'

During the episode, Shetty praised Touqeer's talent and promised him a song in one of his upcoming projects.

He said, "Main national television pe keh raha hun... Golmaal ek comedy film hai par koi aisi film hogi jisme koi romantic track hoga toh I will give it to you. You will do the playback," he said.

This heartfelt promise left Touqeer visibly emotional and teary-eyed.