Rohit Shetty to work with Qazi Touqeer after 'BB 20'
What's the story
Singer Qazi Touqeer, a participant on Bigg Boss 20, has already bagged a Bollywood playback project. During Saturday's episode, guest host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty promised him a romantic track in one of his upcoming films. Shetty hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday as Salman Khan was unavailable due to prior commitments.
Emotional moment
Shetty's heartfelt promise to Touqeer
During the episode, Shetty praised Touqeer's talent and promised him a song in one of his upcoming projects.
He said, "Main national television pe keh raha hun... Golmaal ek comedy film hai par koi aisi film hogi jisme koi romantic track hoga toh I will give it to you. You will do the playback," he said.
This heartfelt promise left Touqeer visibly emotional and teary-eyed.
Previous appearances
Previous hosting stint on 'Bigg Boss'
This isn't the first time Shetty has hosted Bigg Boss.
He also appeared on Bigg Boss 19 last year, where he interacted with contestants Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.
Meanwhile, boxing champion Mary Kom was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 on Saturday.
This leaves Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Touqeer, Aamrapali Dubey, Lovepreet Kaur Gill, Yung DSA, ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar, Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij, and Manish Goel in the game.