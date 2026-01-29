Rohit Shetty splurges on a GMC Hummer EV worth over ₹4.5cr

Shetty 's Hummer EV set him back ₹4.57 crore—yep, that's not a typo. The high cost comes from steep import duties, plus extra charges for customizations and making it right-hand drive.

Other prized possessions:

Rohit's garage is stacked with head-turners: he also owns a Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, and Lamborghini Urus.

He often shares glimpses of these cars online—and if you've seen his movies, you'll know his love for flashy wheels is real both on-screen and off.