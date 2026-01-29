Rohit Shetty splurges on a GMC Hummer EV worth over ₹4.5cr
Entertainment
Action film director Rohit Shetty, known for larger-than-life action films, just added a seriously cool ride to his garage—a GMC Hummer EV.
This massive, all-electric SUV isn't even officially sold in India yet, and it was imported and converted to right-hand drive.
What's the price tag?
Shetty's Hummer EV set him back ₹4.57 crore—yep, that's not a typo.
The high cost comes from steep import duties, plus extra charges for customizations and making it right-hand drive.
Other prized possessions:
Rohit's garage is stacked with head-turners: he also owns a Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, and Lamborghini Urus.
He often shares glimpses of these cars online—and if you've seen his movies, you'll know his love for flashy wheels is real both on-screen and off.