Ananya Panday-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' out now on JioHotstar

Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, features Panday as Chandni Prasad and Lakshya as Aarav Rawat.

The film explores their college romance and how their lives change forever when they are forced into an early marriage due to an unexpected pregnancy.

The movie also stars Aastha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Iravati Harshe, Charu Shankar, Atul Kumar, Akhil Kaimal, and Samaira Pawar, among others.