Ananya Panday-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' out now on JioHotstar
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has arrived on JioHotstar. The film was released in theaters on May 22 and received mixed to negative reviews. The story follows college lovers whose lives change when an unexpected pregnancy leads to marriage and sudden responsibilities.
Film overview
Cast and characters of 'Chand Mera Dil'
Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, features Panday as Chandni Prasad and Lakshya as Aarav Rawat.
The film explores their college romance and how their lives change forever when they are forced into an early marriage due to an unexpected pregnancy.
The movie also stars Aastha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Iravati Harshe, Charu Shankar, Atul Kumar, Akhil Kaimal, and Samaira Pawar, among others.
Box office
Box office collection of the film
Chand Mera Dil earned ₹29.09 crore in domestic net collection and ₹34.26 crore in domestic gross collection, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film's overseas earnings stood at ₹3.85 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹38.11 crore.
Now with its digital premiere on JioHotstar, the film is expected to reach a wider audience.