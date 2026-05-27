'Roommates' Season One on ZEE5 explores 4 friends' cricket feud Entertainment May 27, 2026

Roommates Season One, a new Kannada comedy-drama, just dropped on ZEE5.

The story follows four friends, Ravi, Peter, Gani, and Hari, trying to navigate life (and their strict landlord) in Bangalore.

Things get messy when a fight over a local cricket ground turns into an all-out ego battle, putting their friendship and living situation at risk.