'Roommates' Season One on ZEE5 explores 4 friends' cricket feud
Entertainment
Roommates Season One, a new Kannada comedy-drama, just dropped on ZEE5.
The story follows four friends, Ravi, Peter, Gani, and Hari, trying to navigate life (and their strict landlord) in Bangalore.
Things get messy when a fight over a local cricket ground turns into an all-out ego battle, putting their friendship and living situation at risk.
'Roommates' Kannada series produced by Kumaraswamy
Produced by Geetha Kumaraswamy, Roommates stars Aashith, Sachin Kumar Pawar, Jerome Lobo, and Aahan. You'll also spot Kushi Badrinath and Sughosh A Ram in supporting roles.
The series is streaming exclusively in Kannada on ZEE5 (subscription needed).
Since it just launched, reviews are still rolling in.