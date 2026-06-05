Singer Rosalía postpones Miami, Orlando shows due to family emergency

Show updates

All 3 shows have been postponed

The 33-year-old singer was set to kick off the US leg of her LUX Tour with two shows in Miami on Thursday and Saturday. This was followed by a performance at Orlando's Kia Center on June 8. However, Live Nation and venue officials have confirmed that all three dates have been postponed. Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets as organizers work on rescheduling the affected tour dates.