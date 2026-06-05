Singer Rosalía postpones Miami, Orlando shows due to family emergency
What's the story
Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía has postponed her upcoming shows in Florida due to a family emergency. The announcement was made by Miami's Kaseya Center on Thursday (local time). The statement read, "Due to a family emergency, Rosalía has to postpone her upcoming shows in Miami on June 4 & 6." "She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice."
Show updates
All 3 shows have been postponed
The 33-year-old singer was set to kick off the US leg of her LUX Tour with two shows in Miami on Thursday and Saturday. This was followed by a performance at Orlando's Kia Center on June 8. However, Live Nation and venue officials have confirmed that all three dates have been postponed. Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets as organizers work on rescheduling the affected tour dates.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
June 4, 2026
Tour details
About 'LUX' tour
The LUX Tour is Rosalía's fourth concert tour and supports her fourth studio album, LUX, released in November 2025. The global trek began on March 16, 2026, in Lyon, France, and was originally scheduled to conclude on September 3, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, with the recent postponements, the schedule may now see some delays.