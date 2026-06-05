Rosalía pauses Florida concerts after family emergency, Kaseya Center confirms
Entertainment
Rosalia has hit pause on her Florida shows after a family emergency, with Miami's Kaseya Center confirming the news.
The concerts set for June 4 and 6 in Miami, plus June 8 in Orlando, are all postponed for now.
The venue shared that "circumstances have left her with no other choice," and Rosalia is genuinely sorry to let fans down.
LUX tour schedule now delayed
Fans are encouraged to hang on to their tickets as organizers work on rescheduling. Live Nation says updates will follow soon.
These shows are part of Rosalia's LUX Tour, which kicked off in France this March and supports her latest album from late 2025.
The tour was supposed to wrap up in Puerto Rico this September but will now see some delays.