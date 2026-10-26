Roshan did not charge ₹25cr for 'Jailer 2' cameo
Entertainment
There's been a lot of talk about Hrithik Roshan supposedly getting ₹25 crore for a quick cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, even though he only had one line. The rumor brought back memories of their earlier film together, Bhagwaan Dada (1986).
But it turns out, those reports aren't true.
Rediff: Roshan waived fee after Rajinikanth
According to Rediff, Hrithik actually did the cameo for free as a gesture of respect after Rajinikanth's direct intervention prompted the Bollywood star to forgo any remuneration for the cameo.
While the huge fee was rumored and even worried the producers at first, Hrithik chose to focus on their long-standing bond instead.