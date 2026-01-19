Roshan Meka's 'Champion' drops on Netflix January 23, 2026
Entertainment
Champion, a Telugu period sports drama from National Award-winner Pradeep Advaitham, hits Netflix on January 23, 2026.
The film stars Roshan Meka as a footballer who becomes entangled in the 1947 Bhairanpally revolt—mixing sports and history for his second big role after Pelli SandaD.
Where can you watch it?
Champion will stream on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Netflix picked up the digital rights for ₹16 crore amid the movie's strong pre-release buzz.
How did people like it?
Even though Champion didn't do well at the box office, viewers gave it a solid 7.5 rating and praised performances by both Meka and Anaswara Rajan (who makes her Telugu debut).