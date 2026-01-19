Roshan Meka's 'Champion' drops on Netflix January 23, 2026 Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Champion, a Telugu period sports drama from National Award-winner Pradeep Advaitham, hits Netflix on January 23, 2026.

The film stars Roshan Meka as a footballer who becomes entangled in the 1947 Bhairanpally revolt—mixing sports and history for his second big role after Pelli SandaD.