Rosie O'Donnell calls Michelle Trachtenberg's untimely death a 'tragedy'
What's the story
Rosie O'Donnell, the former talk show host, has revealed that her Harriet the Spy co-star Michelle Trachtenberg struggled with addiction before her untimely death. In a recent interview with Variety, O'Donnell called Trachtenberg's death a "tragedy." She said, "In the last few years, when she was in pretty bad shape, she would call me and we would talk."
Support efforts
O'Donnell spoke to Trachtenberg's mother about her condition
O'Donnell revealed, "I also called her mother to find out what was going on and her mother told me what was happening, and how long it had been happening."
"We were supposed to see each other three or four times, and she just never showed up."
"I would call her and go, 'Honey, are you heading over?' and she'd go, 'Was that today?' She was not in good shape."
Emotional impact
O'Donnell says Trachtenberg was a 'real genius child'
O'Donnell admitted, "I tried to help her as much as I could, but she was inaccessible toward the end, and it was tragic."
The View alum further described Trachtenberg as a "real genius child" who was able to memorize anything and improvise with her.
She also remembered, "She was so close to her mother, Lana, and her sister, who's a ballerina."
Tragic end
Trachtenberg died of diabetes mellitus complications in February 2025
Trachtenberg, who starred in Gossip Girl, died of diabetes mellitus complications on February 26, 2025.
She had previously undergone a liver transplant.
Just days before her death, she was reportedly in "very bad shape" while dining at an Italian restaurant with friends.
Despite her declining health, Trachtenberg had defended her appearance on Instagram in January 2024 after fans expressed concern over a photo.
She said, "I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."