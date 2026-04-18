Rose's old claims on Perry resurface amid sexual assault allegations

Australian model Ruby Rose recently accused singer Katy Perry of sexual assault. The incident allegedly took place at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia, when Rose was in her 20s. In a series of social media posts , she claimed that Perry "pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her." Now, an old essay by Rose has surfaced where she detailed the night with Perry.

Essay details Rose detailed the drunken night out in the essay In the 2011 essay for news.com.au, Rose wrote about her first attempt at sobriety and a drunken night out with Perry. She recalled thinking, "I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?" The model then detailed how she ended up vomiting on Perry's foot after drinking excessively.

Sobriety inspiration Night out inspired Rose to stop drinking Rose also revealed that this specific night out with Perry was what inspired her to stop drinking. "The short answer: I threw up on Katy Perry. And that's one of the reasons I've been off the grog now for almost 90 days," she wrote in the essay. Page Six reached out to representatives for both Perry and Rose, with Perry's representative denying the allegations.

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Denial issued Allegations are 'dangerous reckless lies': Perry's representative Perry's representative has categorically denied Rose's allegations. In a statement to Page Six, they said, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies." They further added that Rose "has a history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals," which have been denied by those named.

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