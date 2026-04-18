Rose's old claims on Perry resurface amid sexual assault allegations
What's the story
Australian model Ruby Rose recently accused singer Katy Perry of sexual assault. The incident allegedly took place at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia, when Rose was in her 20s. In a series of social media posts, she claimed that Perry "pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her." Now, an old essay by Rose has surfaced where she detailed the night with Perry.
Essay details
Rose detailed the drunken night out in the essay
In the 2011 essay for news.com.au, Rose wrote about her first attempt at sobriety and a drunken night out with Perry. She recalled thinking, "I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?" The model then detailed how she ended up vomiting on Perry's foot after drinking excessively.
Sobriety inspiration
Night out inspired Rose to stop drinking
Rose also revealed that this specific night out with Perry was what inspired her to stop drinking. "The short answer: I threw up on Katy Perry. And that's one of the reasons I've been off the grog now for almost 90 days," she wrote in the essay. Page Six reached out to representatives for both Perry and Rose, with Perry's representative denying the allegations.
Denial issued
Allegations are 'dangerous reckless lies': Perry's representative
Perry's representative has categorically denied Rose's allegations. In a statement to Page Six, they said, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies." They further added that Rose "has a history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals," which have been denied by those named.
Ongoing investigation
Perry is being investigated over the alleged incident
Meanwhile, Perry is being investigated by Australian officials over the alleged incident after Rose wrote via Threads that she had "finalized all reports" about Perry. Victoria Police Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan told Page Six on Tuesday that detectives from Melbourne's Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team are probing a "historical sexual assault case" dating back to 2010.