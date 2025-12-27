₹30cr cheating case: Vikram Bhatt, wife denied bail again Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari are still in jail after being denied bail again in a ₹30 crore cheating case.

Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, claims he invested nearly ₹30 crore in a four-film deal (with a total agreement value of ₹42 crore), but says no movies were made and the money vanished.

The Bhatts were arrested on December 7, 2024, after Murdia accused them and six others of cheating and misusing funds.