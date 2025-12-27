₹30cr cheating case: Vikram Bhatt, wife denied bail again
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari are still in jail after being denied bail again in a ₹30 crore cheating case.
Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, claims he invested nearly ₹30 crore in a four-film deal (with a total agreement value of ₹42 crore), but says no movies were made and the money vanished.
The Bhatts were arrested on December 7, 2024, after Murdia accused them and six others of cheating and misusing funds.
Why they're still behind bars
The court refused their second bail request on December 24, saying there's a risk they could influence witnesses while the investigation is still ongoing.
Police are digging into contracts, payments, and alleged fake vendors tied to the deal.
Co-producer Mehboob Ansari and vendor Sandeep have also been arrested as authorities try to untangle where all that money actually went.