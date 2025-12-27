'Zero pretension': Chitrangda praises 'Galwan' co-star Salman Khan

Chitrangda Singh , who will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, has praised the actor for his authenticity. Speaking to PTI, she said that Khan is unapologetically himself in an industry where "many people wear masks." The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

Actor's praise 'He is exactly who he is': Singh on Khan Singh said, "He is very tuned into what his fans want him to be, and he is exactly what his fans love. I don't think he pretends to be anything else." "The most amazing thing about him is that there is zero pretension... I've not come across anyone in the industry, who has zero pretension, it's this man. He is exactly who he is."

Singh's admiration 'It's tough to do that, and I think that's what...' Singh admired Khan for being "who he is and not wanting to be anything else." She said, "It's strange because in this industry, sometimes you do things for effect. I've admired something about him; it's probably this. It's very tough to do that." "And I think that's what his fans love him for because he is so real."

Acting style Singh praised Khan's improvisational acting style Singh also praised Khan for his improvisational acting style. She said, "He's so secure, you could say anything, and he loves to improvise. That's the best thing." "It's like an ever-evolving scene till it's finally okay. Till then, it just keeps evolving, I love that. It's just so much fun because everyone's having fun." The film is set to release on April 17, 2026.