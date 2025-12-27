'Zero pretension': Chitrangda praises 'Galwan' co-star Salman Khan
What's the story
Chitrangda Singh, who will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, has praised the actor for his authenticity. Speaking to PTI, she said that Khan is unapologetically himself in an industry where "many people wear masks." The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.
Actor's praise
'He is exactly who he is': Singh on Khan
Singh said, "He is very tuned into what his fans want him to be, and he is exactly what his fans love. I don't think he pretends to be anything else." "The most amazing thing about him is that there is zero pretension... I've not come across anyone in the industry, who has zero pretension, it's this man. He is exactly who he is."
Singh's admiration
'It's tough to do that, and I think that's what...'
Singh admired Khan for being "who he is and not wanting to be anything else." She said, "It's strange because in this industry, sometimes you do things for effect. I've admired something about him; it's probably this. It's very tough to do that." "And I think that's what his fans love him for because he is so real."
Acting style
Singh praised Khan's improvisational acting style
Singh also praised Khan for his improvisational acting style. She said, "He's so secure, you could say anything, and he loves to improvise. That's the best thing." "It's like an ever-evolving scene till it's finally okay. Till then, it just keeps evolving, I love that. It's just so much fun because everyone's having fun." The film is set to release on April 17, 2026.
Career highlights
Singh's current success with 'Raat Akeli Hai'
Singh also revealed that she was once set to collaborate with Khan on a film, which he was going to produce. However, the project never materialized. Meanwhile, she is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, directed by Honey Trehan and co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.