Rubina reveals how motherhood influenced her 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' decision

Television actor Rubina Dilaik , who is a parent to twin daughters with husband, actor Abhinav Shukla , has credited motherhood for her decision to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 . In an exclusive interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, she revealed that her experience of motherhood has altered her views on fear. "Motherhood has changed my perspective toward fear and strength completely," she said.

New perspective On new approach to challenges after becoming a mother Dilaik explained how her approach to challenges has changed since becoming a mother. "Earlier, I think I approached challenges more competitively, but now I feel emotionally stronger and more composed." "I accepted the challenge because I genuinely believe growth happens when you constantly push yourself beyond your comfort zone." "After becoming a mother, I discovered a completely new level of emotional resilience and mental strength within myself."

Show details Excitement of returning to the show Dilaik, who previously participated in the 12th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, said she was excited to return. "I'm genuinely very excited because Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of those shows that truly tests my mental strength, courage, and determination." "Returning to it feels very special because I'm entering the show today as a very different person emotionally and mentally."

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