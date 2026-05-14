Rubina reveals how motherhood influenced her 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' decision
What's the story
Television actor Rubina Dilaik, who is a parent to twin daughters with husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, has credited motherhood for her decision to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In an exclusive interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, she revealed that her experience of motherhood has altered her views on fear. "Motherhood has changed my perspective toward fear and strength completely," she said.
New perspective
On new approach to challenges after becoming a mother
Dilaik explained how her approach to challenges has changed since becoming a mother. "Earlier, I think I approached challenges more competitively, but now I feel emotionally stronger and more composed." "I accepted the challenge because I genuinely believe growth happens when you constantly push yourself beyond your comfort zone." "After becoming a mother, I discovered a completely new level of emotional resilience and mental strength within myself."
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Excitement of returning to the show
Dilaik, who previously participated in the 12th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, said she was excited to return. "I'm genuinely very excited because Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of those shows that truly tests my mental strength, courage, and determination." "Returning to it feels very special because I'm entering the show today as a very different person emotionally and mentally."
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What makes 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' unique for Dilaik
Dilaik also shared her thoughts on what makes Khatron Ke Khiladi unique. "Khatron Ke Khiladi is not just about physical stunts. It's also about mindset, focus, and emotional endurance." "I love experiences that challenge me internally because they help me evolve as both an individual and an artist." The upcoming season will also feature Gaurav Khanna, Orry, Karan Wahi, and Avika Gor, among others.