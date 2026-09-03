Ruffalo criticized for posts, 180 Jewish signatories support him
Entertainment
Mark Ruffalo is under fire for social media posts some groups called antisemitic, but he's not standing alone.
180 Jewish artists, writers, and entertainers, plus about 10 additional signers, including Joaquin Phoenix, have signed an open letter supporting him.
At the Venice Film Festival, Clooney brushed off the criticism as "ridiculous" and highlighted how important free speech is.
Ruffalo draws ADL criticism, still TIFF-bound
Ruffalo's posts compared Larry Ellison to a villain hurting Gazans, which drew strong criticism from organizations like the ADL.
Even so, Ruffalo has tried to express regret while sticking to his views on Gaza.
Despite the drama, he's still set to appear at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10 for his new movie Being Heumann.