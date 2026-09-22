Ruffalo criticizes Newsom after settlement cleared Paramount Warner Bros merger
Mark Ruffalo isn't happy with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after a new settlement cleared the way for Paramount's $81 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
Ruffalo called the decision, "Gavin Newsom hands huge win to Trump and his billionaire cronies," posted on X.
The settlement wraps up antitrust lawsuits that tried to block the merger, even though Newsom had warned of job losses if it didn't go through.
Paramount must invest $1.5 billion domestically
Under the agreement, Paramount has to invest $1.5 billion in US production and release at least 30 movies theatrically each year, rising to 32 after the first two years.
It also keeps CBS News and CNN editorial boards independent.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said companies need to be held accountable for local jobs, and SAG-AFTRA reminded everyone that protecting workers is still a big concern as these media giants combine forces.