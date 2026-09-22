Ruffalo criticizes Newsom after settlement cleared Paramount Warner Bros merger

Mark Ruffalo isn't happy with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after a new settlement cleared the way for Paramount's $81 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Ruffalo called the decision, "Gavin Newsom hands huge win to Trump and his billionaire cronies," posted on X.

The settlement wraps up antitrust lawsuits that tried to block the merger, even though Newsom had warned of job losses if it didn't go through.