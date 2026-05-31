Rupali Ganguly slams authorities over prolonged power outage in Mumbai

Television actor Rupali Ganguly recently expressed her frustration over a prolonged power outage at her Mumbai residence. The blackout, which started with flickering lights around 11:00pm on Saturday, turned into a complete power failure by 1:00am on Sunday. Despite repeated attempts to report the issue through Adani Group 's chatbot service, the Anupamaa star did not get any resolution.

Social media post 'Your useless chatbots have been saying...': Ganguly In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at around 5:29am on Sunday, Ganguly wrote, "Power outage in our building and two other buildings since 11:00pm last night... the lights kept going and coming, but now it's been gone since 1:00am." "Your useless chatbots have been saying the issue will be resolved in 34 minutes for the last 4 hours, and now says there is no outage at all!"

Outage concerns Actor questions how such outages can happen in Mumbai Ganguly further questioned how such outages could happen in a city like Mumbai. She wrote, "And this is Mumbai @AdaniOnline. When this is happening in the financial capital, I can't even imagine what the people in smaller towns and villages must be going through." As of 7:30am on Sunday, power had still not been restored to her building.

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