'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge Lucian Piane dies at 46
What's the story
Lucian Piane, a former composer, music producer, and judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, has died at the age of 46. The reality star was hit by a car in Glendale, California, on Monday morning (local time). Despite attempts to resuscitate him by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has been listed as blunt trauma according to an LA County Medical Examiner report obtained by TMZ.
Accident details
Piane was arrested over the weekend
The TV personality's death has been ruled an accident, reported the outlet.
Before his untimely demise, Piane was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on October 10 in Glendale.
He received a citation but was taken into custody again the next day for allegedly assaulting an emergency personnel or officer.
Another citation was issued, and he had a court appearance scheduled for Monday.
Tribute
Production company behind 'Drag Race' paid tribute
World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, paid tribute to Piane on Instagram.
The statement read, "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Lucian Piane."
"Lucian left behind a legacy of truly beautiful music."
"May his struggles never dim the memories of a sweet man, a dear friend, and a master musician. Rest in peace, Lucian."
Career highlights
More about his career
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 4, 1980, Piane earned a Bachelor of Music in Musical Composition from New York University in 2003.
He worked as a composer and music assistant at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004.
He also served as the music and tech assistant for the musical Hairspray in 2007, which earned him a Grammy nomination.
Show involvement
His work on 'Drag Race'
Piane joined RuPaul's Drag Race for Season 1 in 2009 and worked on the show until Season 8.
He was behind some of RuPaul's biggest hits, including Sissy That Walk, Cover Girl, Glamazon, and Peanut Butter.
However, he publicly battled substance abuse disorders and mental health issues in recent years.