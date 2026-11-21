Russell Brand couldn't remember Katy Perry marriage timeline during testimony
What's the story
Comedian Russell Brand, who was recently convicted of rape and sexual assault, made a bizarre admission during a deposition (sworn testimony given outside of court before a trial) last year. The unsealed court documents obtained by The Daily Mail reveal that he couldn't remember the timeline of his marriage to singer Katy Perry when asked about an incident where he allegedly exposed himself to a woman while filming his 2011 film Arthur and later assaulted her in a bathroom.
Court deposition
'I was sort of drowning in love'
During the deposition, Brand was asked if he was married when Arthur was filmed.
He replied, "Whilst I, of course, it wouldn't be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married because it would be on the internet somewhere."
"I was, what I do know is that I was in a relationship with, as you know, obviously a very high-profile woman."
"And even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love."
Legal proceedings
Victim claimed assault happened 3 months before Brand-Perry's marriage
Brand's alleged victim claimed he exposed himself to her in July 2010, three months before his marriage to Perry.
However, any mention of their marriage or Perry was prohibited during Brand's recent rape trial.
The duo tied the knot in India in 2010 and officially divorced in 2012.
The actor was found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, for which he was sentenced to a total of 10 years and six months in prison.
Prison
Brand has been in HMP Littlehey
Following his conviction, Brand was moved to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England.
The prison houses around 1,200 male sex offenders.
Meanwhile, in a statement from behind bars read by his wife, Laura Brand, he maintained his innocence.
This statement is now being "urgently investigated," and he is reportedly facing punishment for it.
After his conviction, six more women accused him of sexual misconduct during the same period as the offenses he was convicted for.