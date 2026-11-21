During the deposition, Brand was asked if he was married when Arthur was filmed.

He replied, "Whilst I, of course, it wouldn't be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married because it would be on the internet somewhere."

"I was, what I do know is that I was in a relationship with, as you know, obviously a very high-profile woman."

"And even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love."