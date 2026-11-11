Russell Brand 'trying not to show fear' in jail

Brand has reportedly been "reading, meditating and praying for hours on end" to cope with the situation.

He has also procured a couple of books from the library, including "a Bible and some prayer books."

An insider told the outlet that despite being jailed for such a long time, Brand is trying hard to maintain a "dignified and calm" demeanor.

They added, "Though being jailed for so long is obviously going to be causing him huge distress."