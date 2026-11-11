Russell Brand 'trying not to show fear' in jail
What's the story
Actor-comedian Russell Brand, who was sentenced to a decade in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault, has been spending his first 24 hours in jail "staying in his cell as much as he can." The 51-year-old has been "trying not to show fear" during his time at London's HMP Wandsworth, reported Daily Mail.
Coping strategies
What else is Brand doing in jail?
Brand has reportedly been "reading, meditating and praying for hours on end" to cope with the situation.
He has also procured a couple of books from the library, including "a Bible and some prayer books."
An insider told the outlet that despite being jailed for such a long time, Brand is trying hard to maintain a "dignified and calm" demeanor.
They added, "Though being jailed for so long is obviously going to be causing him huge distress."
Future plans
Details about Brand's prison life
Brand will remain at HMP Wandsworth for "the next few weeks," after which he will be transferred to another prison based on "security, safety, and rehabilitation needs."
The current facility, known for its overcrowding and understaffing issues, allows inmates just one hour outside their cells each day.
The actor's lawyer, Kally Sahota, told Page Six that visitations happen two to three times a week in a large communal hall.
Safety issues
Concerns over Brand's safety in prison
Brand is currently in his own cell due to safety concerns.
An ex-con who served time at HMP Wandsworth called the prison "violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy."
He revealed, "Brand will be a marked man while he is there and, if he is to stay safe, needs to move quickly."
The former prisoner added that Brand could be in real trouble until he gets his permanent move.
Sentencing aftermath
More on Brand's sentence
Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He remained emotionless upon hearing his sentence but mouthed, "I love you," to his wife, Laura Gallacher, while leaving the courtroom.
The actor is still under investigation by the Metropolitan Police for two more allegations of rape, one involving a minor.