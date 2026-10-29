Russell Brand's wife calls him 'wonderful father' during rape trial

The court also heard from Elia Alvarez Diaz, a former girlfriend of Russell. She described him as "gentle" and "loving."

Their relationship lasted about a year, from 1998 to 1999, after they met during her drama training in London.

She told the court that he was "highly persuasive...a complex character."

"When I said no, however, he accepted it."

However, she ended their relationship due to his repeated infidelity.

Meanwhile, Russell has denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty.