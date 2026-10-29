Russell Brand's wife calls him 'wonderful father' during rape trial
What's the story
Laura Brand, the wife of Russell Brand, testified at his rape and sexual assault trial on Thursday. She described her husband as "caring, kind and a wonderful father to our children." Brand said that "the way he treats me is to know me." "I feel very seen by him...I love him very much."
Court testimony
Brand was asked if Russell respected her
During her testimony at Southwark Crown Court in London, Brand was asked if Russell respected her when she didn't want to be sexual with him.
She replied, "Yes, absolutely."
The media personality is facing seven charges, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault.
Additional testimony
Testimony from an ex-girlfriend
The court also heard from Elia Alvarez Diaz, a former girlfriend of Russell. She described him as "gentle" and "loving."
Their relationship lasted about a year, from 1998 to 1999, after they met during her drama training in London.
She told the court that he was "highly persuasive...a complex character."
"When I said no, however, he accepted it."
However, she ended their relationship due to his repeated infidelity.
Meanwhile, Russell has denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty.