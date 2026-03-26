Russian court bans Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'
A Chelyabinsk court banned the Oscar-winning documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin from three Russian streaming platforms, saying it shows the government and its actions in Ukraine in a bad light.
The decision came down on March 26, 2026, but despite the ban, people are still finding ways to watch it online through bootleg copies.
Film promotes 'terrorism,' says court
A Chelyabinsk court claimed the film promotes "terrorism" and took issue with its use of the white-blue-white flag, a symbol for anti-war protesters that's outlawed in Russia.
Officials also raised concerns about minors appearing without permission.
The documentary was secretly filmed by a school videographer and recently won Best Documentary at this year's Oscars, but its central figure, Pavel Talankin, left Russia back in 2024 as authorities cracked down on dissent.