Russian court bans Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'

Film promotes 'terrorism,' says court

A Chelyabinsk court claimed the film promotes "terrorism" and took issue with its use of the white-blue-white flag, a symbol for anti-war protesters that's outlawed in Russia.

Officials also raised concerns about minors appearing without permission.

The documentary was secretly filmed by a school videographer and recently won Best Documentary at this year's Oscars, but its central figure, Pavel Talankin, left Russia back in 2024 as authorities cracked down on dissent.