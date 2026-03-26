Russian-Indian film 'Persimmon of My Love' to premiere in Moscow
Persimmon of My Love, a musical comedy and the first big Russian-Indian film collaboration since Soviet times, is set to premiere in Moscow on April 1, 2026.
Shot entirely in India with a massive crew, the movie highlights growing cultural and economic ties between the two countries while putting Bollywood's production strengths front and center.
Russian-Indian vibes come together in this film
This project brings together Russian and Bollywood vibes: think dance numbers choreographed by Jay Kumar, Hindi songs by Zurab Matua, and direction from Marius Weisberg.
Filming took place in Mumbai and Rajasthan, where they created the fictional city of Khurmada.
Popular Russian actors like Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan star in the film, making it a true blend of both worlds, a fresh example of how international collaborations can shake up cinema.