Russian-Indian film 'Persimmon of My Love' to premiere in Moscow

Russian-Indian vibes come together in this film

This project brings together Russian and Bollywood vibes: think dance numbers choreographed by Jay Kumar, Hindi songs by Zurab Matua, and direction from Marius Weisberg.

Filming took place in Mumbai and Rajasthan, where they created the fictional city of Khurmada.

Popular Russian actors like Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan star in the film, making it a true blend of both worlds, a fresh example of how international collaborations can shake up cinema.