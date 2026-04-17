Russos and Feige unveil 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer featuring Doctor Doom Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Marvel just revealed the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon, giving fans a peek at Doctor Doom as the new big bad.

The Russos and Kevin Feige led the reveal, showing Thor rallying heroes at a brand new Avengers Tower.

The trailer also spotlights the Thunderbolts, Captain America, and the Fantastic Four joining in.