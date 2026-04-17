Russos and Feige unveil 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer featuring Doctor Doom
Entertainment
Marvel just revealed the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon, giving fans a peek at Doctor Doom as the new big bad.
The Russos and Kevin Feige led the reveal, showing Thor rallying heroes at a brand new Avengers Tower.
The trailer also spotlights the Thunderbolts, Captain America, and the Fantastic Four joining in.
Rogers catches Mjolnir 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer
Familiar faces like Shuri, M'Baku, and Namor pop up in action-packed scenes.
The real surprise? Steve Rogers shows up as Thor holds Mjolnir out and it flies into Steve Rogers's hand during a showdown between Thor and Doom.
< em>Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026: Get ready for wild alliances and major battles!