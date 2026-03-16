Oscars: Ryan Coogler becomes second Black writer with this honor
What's the story
Ryan Coogler has won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Sinners at the 98th Academy Awards. With this win, he becomes only the second Black writer to receive this honor, following in the footsteps of Jordan Peele who won in 2018 for Get Out. Sinners marks Coogler's directorial venture and features Michael B Jordan as twins "Smoke" and "Stack" Moore.
Tough competition
Coogler's tough competition and previous wins
Coogler's win comes after a tough competition with Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, and Robert Kaplow's Blue Moon. The film Sinners is about the Moore twins whose juke joint is threatened by vampires led by Jack O'Connell. Coogler had already won Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs, Writers Guild, and Critics Choice Awards.