Ryan Coogler won for 'Sinners'

Oscars: Ryan Coogler becomes second Black writer with this honor

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:46 am Mar 16, 202606:46 am

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Ryan Coogler has won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Sinners at the 98th Academy Awards. With this win, he becomes only the second Black writer to receive this honor, following in the footsteps of Jordan Peele who won in 2018 for Get Out. Sinners marks Coogler's directorial venture and features Michael B Jordan as twins "Smoke" and "Stack" Moore.