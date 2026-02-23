Ryan Coogler makes history at BAFTAs
Entertainment
Ryan Coogler became the first Black writer to win the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay, thanks to his film "Sinners."
The big moment happened Sunday night at the 79th BAFTA Awards, breaking a long streak where Black writers were only nominees—never winners.
His advice for future writers
He was presented the award, and Coogler was clearly moved. He admitted he was nervous and gave a shoutout to the other nominees.
His advice for future writers? Think about your loved ones when you're stuck—"Let that love motivate you."
This win also gives "Sinners" a real shot at taking home an Oscar next month.