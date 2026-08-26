Ryan Gosling developing 'The Flintstones' live-action reboot
What's the story
Ryan Gosling and his Open Invite producing partner Jessie Henderson are developing a live-action reboot of The Flintstones with Warner Bros., reported Deadline. The project will focus on an adult Bamm-Bamm Rubble. However, currently, Gosling and Henderson are searching for a writer to work on this venture.
Character evolution
Who is Rubble?
The character of Rubble went from a kid in The Flintstones to a teenager in the 1971-72 CBS Saturday morning animated series The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show.
In this series, he was shown dating Pebbles, going to Bedrock High School, and starting his first job.
He also formed a band called the Bedrock Rockers with Pebbles.
Previous adaptations
Previous live-action adaptations of 'The Flintstones'
The Flintstones, an animated series by Hanna-Barbera from the early 1960s, has been adapted into live-action films twice.
The first adaptation was in 1994 with The Flintstones starring John Goodman as Fred, Rick Moranis as Barney, Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma, and Rosie O'Donnell as Betty.
The second adaptation was in 2000 with The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas featuring Mark Addy as Fred, Stephen Baldwin as Barney, Kristen Johnston as Wilma, and Jane Krakowski as Betty.
Career highlights
What's up with Gosling?
Gosling recently starred in and produced Project Hail Mary, which grossed $684 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.
He is also set to reunite with director Shawn Levy for Marvel Studios's 2028 Ghost Rider reboot.
Furthermore, Gosling, Margot Robbie, director Greta Gerwig, and Mattel are reportedly in talks for a Barbie sequel after the original film became Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie of all time with $1.44 billion in earnings.