Ryan Gosling confirmed as Marvel's new Ghost Rider
What's the story
Ryan Gosling has been officially confirmed as the new Ghost Rider in an upcoming Marvel movie. The announcement was made during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige introduced Gosling as the next actor to take on this iconic role, previously played by Nicolas Cage. The upcoming project is eyeing a 2028 release.
Actor's statement
Gosling has been a longtime fan of the character
Gosling, who has been a fan of the character for years, said onstage: "As you know, this is a character I've wanted to play for a long time."
The new Ghost Rider movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, known for his work on the hit 2024 Marvel film Deadpool and Wolverine.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
The reveal of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider. pic.twitter.com/tgYZN5eeZ1— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2026
Director's remarks
Levy and Gosling have collaborated on 'Starfighter'
Levy, who has directed Gosling on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, praised the actor during the announcement.
He said, "Gosling is the absolute s*it. I say that with tremendous respect."
The director also revealed that they had been discussing Ghost Rider while filming Starfighter.
"We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter...as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like 'Bro, let's ride.' We'll see you in 2028!"
Character background
Previous actor who played Ghost Rider
Cage first played Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider) in the 2007 film Ghost Rider, which served as the character's origin story.
It was directed by Mark Steven Johnson and co-starred Eva Mendes and Sam Elliott.
He reprised the role in 2011's sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.