Ryan Gosling confirmed as Marvel's new Ghost Rider

Levy, who has directed Gosling on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, praised the actor during the announcement.

He said, "Gosling is the absolute s*it. I say that with tremendous respect."

The director also revealed that they had been discussing Ghost Rider while filming Starfighter.

"We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter...as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like 'Bro, let's ride.' We'll see you in 2028!"