Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' gets IMAX upgrade in India
Entertainment
Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi movie, Project Hail Mary, just got a big upgrade in India.
It started with only five IMAX screens (theaters) in India on March 26 (13 IMAX shows were held that day), but thanks to strong fan demand, tickets went on sale for more than 60 IMAX shows on Friday.
The film's eye-catching visuals and immersive feel are drawing crowds eager for the full experience.
Cast and crew of the movie
The movie, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and based on Andy Weir's best-selling novel, features Gosling as Ryland Grace alongside Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce.
Its wider release was delayed because Dhurandhar 2 was dominating screens after collecting over ₹675 crore net in India (about ₹6.75 billion).