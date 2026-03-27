Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' gets IMAX upgrade in India Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi movie, Project Hail Mary, just got a big upgrade in India.

It started with only five IMAX screens (theaters) in India on March 26 (13 IMAX shows were held that day), but thanks to strong fan demand, tickets went on sale for more than 60 IMAX shows on Friday.

The film's eye-catching visuals and immersive feel are drawing crowds eager for the full experience.