Sabyasachi Mukherjee debuts Byzantine collection with The Met at NYFW
Sabyasachi Mukherjee is teaming up with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a multi-year collaboration, and the first drop, a collection inspired by the Byzantine Empire, hits New York Fashion Week on September 15.
Expect designs that blend ancient influences from Egypt, Greece, Persia, Rome, and Silk Route cultures, all reimagined through Sabyasachi's signature style.
Handcrafted in India by Sabyasachi artisans
Each piece will be handcrafted in India by Sabyasachi's artisans and feature motifs like imperial medallions and religious icons.
Mukherjee says the collaboration is about engaging with one of the world's great collections of art and the opportunity to reinterpret centuries of creativity through contemporary design, while The Met says the goal is to bring history into today's world.
You'll find these pieces at Sabyasachi's New York store and select global retailers; plus more collections inspired by The Met are on the way.