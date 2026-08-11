Sabyasachi Mukherjee debuts Byzantine collection with The Met at NYFW

Each piece will be handcrafted in India by Sabyasachi's artisans and feature motifs like imperial medallions and religious icons.

Mukherjee says the collaboration is about engaging with one of the world's great collections of art and the opportunity to reinterpret centuries of creativity through contemporary design, while The Met says the goal is to bring history into today's world.

You'll find these pieces at Sabyasachi's New York store and select global retailers; plus more collections inspired by The Met are on the way.