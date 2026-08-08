Sadie Sink being kept 'separate' from 'X-Men' casting rumors
What's the story
Sadie Sink, known for her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, recently opened up about the upcoming X-Men reboot. The actor revealed that she is being kept "a little bit separate" from the casting process for Cyclops/Scott Summers in the Jake Schreier-directed film. Despite this, she expressed excitement about the project and its unique approach to introducing one of the mutants through Spider-Man.
Casting details
'I think the timing of it is so exciting...'
Sink told Vanity Fair, "So, I'm finding out through Jake."
"There's also so many online rumors, but it's coming together."
"I think the timing of it is so exciting, and the way they planned it out is really clever just with introducing one of the mutants, a very important mutant, through Spider-Man."
"I think a great cast is coming together and I think people are going to be really excited about it when it's all announced."
Other projects
Sink's upcoming projects
Sink also revealed some of her upcoming projects.
She added, "We'll shoot X-Men, and then I'm going to do a series with FX and A24 called The Marriage Plot, so that'll be next year."
She also noted that with Stranger Things concluding, she now has "more room in the schedule."