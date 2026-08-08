Sadie Sink being kept 'separate' from 'X-Men' casting rumors

Sink told Vanity Fair, "So, I'm finding out through Jake."

"There's also so many online rumors, but it's coming together."

"I think the timing of it is so exciting, and the way they planned it out is really clever just with introducing one of the mutants, a very important mutant, through Spider-Man."

"I think a great cast is coming together and I think people are going to be really excited about it when it's all announced."