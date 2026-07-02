Sadie Sink gets candid about Marvel debut with Tom Holland
What's the story
Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink is part of the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a new Marvel film starring Tom Holland. In a recent interview with Nylon, she spoke about her experience working with Holland and the rest of the crew. "He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease," she said.
New territory
'It was interesting stepping into that space...'
Sink admitted that it was a new experience for her to step into the Marvel universe. "It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way." However, she revealed Holland "could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general."
Role speculation
'I knew that Marvel was a big deal...'
While Sink's character in the film is still under wraps, she has been enjoying the speculation about her role. She said, "I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man." "I know there's a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast." The film also stars Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Mark Ruffalo.
Film synopsis
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' synopsis, release date
The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reads, "It's a brand new day for Peter Parker." "Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him, and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control." Meanwhile, the film is set to hit the theaters on July 30.