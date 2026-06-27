'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' second trailer spins record-breaking web
What's the story
The second trailer of Sony Pictures's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the second-biggest trailer launch of all time, racking up an impressive 590.8 million views in its first week, reported Deadline. This achievement comes on the heels of the first trailer's record-breaking launch, which made history as the biggest trailer launch ever with over 1 billion views in just four days.
Global promotion
Advance ticket sales for 'Brand New Day' are phenomenal
The film's stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are currently on a worldwide promotional tour, covering cities such as Rome and Paris. The first day's advance ticket sales for Spider-Man: Brand New Day were reported to be the highest for any movie in the last five years, surpassing 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had $78 million in presales before its release.
Film overview
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about the movie
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an all-new chapter for Peter Parker, who must navigate a world that no longer remembers him. The film explores how this change affects him and his ability to combat a powerful villain threatening the city. It also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes, it releases globally on July 31. In India, it will premiere on July 30.