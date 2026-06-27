'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' second trailer spins record-breaking web

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:58 pm Jun 27, 202602:58 pm

What's the story

The second trailer of Sony Pictures's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the second-biggest trailer launch of all time, racking up an impressive 590.8 million views in its first week, reported Deadline. This achievement comes on the heels of the first trailer's record-breaking launch, which made history as the biggest trailer launch ever with over 1 billion views in just four days.