'Spider-Man 4' has already sold 80,000 tickets in India
What's the story
The upcoming Hollywood superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is off to a phenomenal start in India. The movie has reportedly sold around 80,000 tickets across the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, on its opening day. Of these, approximately 70,000 admissions were registered at PVR Inox alone, while the remaining 10,000 tickets were sold at Cinepolis, reported Pinkvilla. This translates to an advance gross of ₹5cr at the Indian box office! It releases on July 30.
Booking details
Film's advance bookings largely restricted to premium formats
Interestingly, the advance bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are largely restricted to premium formats such as PXL, 4DX, and ScreenX. Other formats available are 2D ScreenX, 3D, ICE 3D, and MX4D 3D. The film is yet to open bookings in major centers and will not have an IMAX release due to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey having a four-week IMAX exclusivity. Despite these limitations, the initial response suggests that the movie is likely to take a huge opening in India.
Box office expectations
'Brand New Day' likely to replicate its predecessor's success
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to target the lifetime cume of its predecessor, which had a glorious run in India, collecting around ₹265cr. The previous film was released when the market was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and faced strong local competition from Pushpa: The Rise and 83. In contrast, Brand New Day arrives under more favorable circumstances with a healthier theatrical market and Hollywood's strong momentum in India this year.
Release information
Release date of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 30, 2026. Given the film's strong advance booking numbers and favorable market conditions, it has the potential to emerge as one of the biggest Hollywood grossers in India this year.