'Spider-Man 4' has already sold 80,000 tickets in India

Booking details

Film's advance bookings largely restricted to premium formats

Interestingly, the advance bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are largely restricted to premium formats such as PXL, 4DX, and ScreenX. Other formats available are 2D ScreenX, 3D, ICE 3D, and MX4D 3D. The film is yet to open bookings in major centers and will not have an IMAX release due to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey having a four-week IMAX exclusivity. Despite these limitations, the initial response suggests that the movie is likely to take a huge opening in India.