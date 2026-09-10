'Bhagavata Mahapurana' set for 7-part theatrical saga; first film announced
What's the story
Sagar Pictures Entertainment, the studio behind the iconic Ramayan TV series, is set to launch a seven-part theatrical franchise based on the Bhagavata Mahapurana. The first installment, titled Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata, will be released globally in 2027. The title "Vishnurata" translates to "the one always protected by Vishnu," and is traditionally associated with King Parikshit from the Bhagavata Mahapurana.
Film focus
The film will explore the spiritual universe of Lord Krishna
The film will explore the spiritual universe of Lord Krishna, focusing on devotion, dharma, and the relationship between humans and the divine.
Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra are co-directing Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata. The duo is also serving as CEO and senior vice president of content at SPE, respectively.
They are grandsons of late filmmaker-producer Ramanand Sagar.
Director's statement
It took the directors 6 years to prepare for project
The directors said, per Variety, "For millions of Indians, we believe these stories exist not only as spiritual knowledge, but as part of our civilizational memory."
"Our grandfather brought the "Ramayana" to the screen, and it became a defining medium through which a generation experienced the epic. But we cannot recreate what he did, nor would we try."
They added that it took them six years to prepare for this project.
Production progress
Production is almost done; it will release in premium formats
The production of Vishnurata is almost done. The studio is using expansive production design and visual craft inspired by devotional paintings, sculptures, and sacred imagery.
The directors said, "We wanted to remain true to the images we have grown up seeing... Our attempt with "Vishnurata" is to bring that familiar and sacred visual memory to life."
SPE will release Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata in every major premium format worldwide in 2027.