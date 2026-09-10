'Bhagavata Mahapurana' set for 7-part theatrical saga; first film announced

The film will explore the spiritual universe of Lord Krishna, focusing on devotion, dharma, and the relationship between humans and the divine.

Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra are co-directing Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata. The duo is also serving as CEO and senior vice president of content at SPE, respectively.

They are grandsons of late filmmaker-producer Ramanand Sagar.