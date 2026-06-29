Sahil Goyal alleges Aashutosh Srivastava tricked Siya in Agarwal case
Sahil Goyal, brother of murder accused Siya Goyal, says his family never agreed to have lawyer Aashutosh Srivastava represent Siya in the Ketan Agarwal case.
Sahil claims Srivastava tricked Siya into signing papers and issued threats to the family.
The case centers on the death of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, whose body was found at Lohagad Fort after he went missing. He was reportedly in a relationship with Siya.
Siya Goyal allegedly destroyed Agarwal passport
The investigation hit a snag when police learned Agarwal's passport had gone missing, allegedly destroyed by Siya, which may have stopped their planned Bali trip before the murder.
Police recreated the crime scene with Siya to figure out what happened at the fort.
Meanwhile, during a candlelight march for Agarwal, his father urged anyone who saw something that day to come forward and help get justice for his son.