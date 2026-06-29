Sahil Goyal alleges Aashutosh Srivastava tricked Siya in Agarwal case

Siya Goyal allegedly destroyed Agarwal passport

The investigation hit a snag when police learned Agarwal's passport had gone missing, allegedly destroyed by Siya, which may have stopped their planned Bali trip before the murder.

Police recreated the crime scene with Siya to figure out what happened at the fort.

Meanwhile, during a candlelight march for Agarwal, his father urged anyone who saw something that day to come forward and help get justice for his son.