Sai Pallavi begins music lessons for MS Subbulakshmi biopic

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "While Gowtam is completing his research on the subject, Sai is watching all the footage she can lay her hands on to get to know the great singer." The biopic is expected to go on floors later this year. However, an official announcement regarding the film has yet to be made.

Other projects

Pallavi also being considered for 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

Apart from the Subbulakshmi biopic, Pallavi is also being considered for a role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD after Deepika Padukone's exit. However, a source close to the project told Hindustan Times that nothing has been finalized yet. "Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes...they think she'll be a perfect fit for the role," said an insider. Meanwhile, she will also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Aamir Khan-backed Ek Din.