Sai Pallavi begins music lessons for MS Subbulakshmi biopic
What's the story
Actor Sai Pallavi is reportedly set to headline a biopic on the life of legendary Carnatic singer M S Subbulakshmi. The film will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is in preparation, with filming expected to start later this year, reported a new Bollywood Hungama article. In preparation for her role, Pallavi has already begun taking lessons in Carnatic music and watching archival footage of the iconic vocalist.
Actor's preparation
More on the film and its preparation
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "While Gowtam is completing his research on the subject, Sai is watching all the footage she can lay her hands on to get to know the great singer." The biopic is expected to go on floors later this year. However, an official announcement regarding the film has yet to be made.
Other projects
Pallavi also being considered for 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Apart from the Subbulakshmi biopic, Pallavi is also being considered for a role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD after Deepika Padukone's exit. However, a source close to the project told Hindustan Times that nothing has been finalized yet. "Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes...they think she'll be a perfect fit for the role," said an insider. Meanwhile, she will also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Aamir Khan-backed Ek Din.