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Home / News / Entertainment News / Saif-Vidya's 'Long Years Ago': Premise, cast, shooting details
Saif-Vidya's 'Long Years Ago': Premise, cast, shooting details
'Long Years Ago' will be a family comedy-drama

Saif-Vidya's 'Long Years Ago': Premise, cast, shooting details

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 27, 2026
11:55 am
What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Ritesh Batra, known for The Lunchbox, is set to direct a new film titled Long Years Ago. The project will feature Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan along with French actor Melanie Laurent. Set in 1991, the family comedy-drama will be primarily shot in Mumbai. Shooting is underway. Jio Studios, under Jyoti Deshpande's leadership, will back the film.

Plot details

Family comedy-drama about unexpressed emotions

As per Deadline, Long Years Ago revolves around a family that has long avoided crucial conversations. The narrative delves into what occurs when they are compelled to voice their unexpressed emotions.

Speaking about the film, Batra expressed his excitement about working with Khan, Balan, and Laurent. "I am tremendously honored to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life," he said.

Actor reactions

Here's what Khan and Balan said

Khan also shared his excitement about the film, saying he connected with its story from the beginning.

"I can't wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story," he said in a statement.

Balan revealed that she had wanted to work with Batra ever since watching The Lunchbox, which starred Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

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International collaboration

Laurent adds an international touch

Laurent's casting adds an international flavor to the project.

The French actor said she had known Batra for nearly 15 years, having first met him at the Marrakech Film Festival.

"I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honored and happy to be a part of it," Laurent said in a statement.

She has acted in projects like Inglourious Basterds and Now You See Me.

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Career highlights

Know more about Batra, his recent works

Apart from The Lunchbox, Batra has directed films like Our Souls at Night and Photograph. He recently directed the first block of the upcoming Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth.

Khan was last seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, while Balan was part of Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth.

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