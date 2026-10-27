Saif-Vidya's 'Long Years Ago': Premise, cast, shooting details

As per Deadline, Long Years Ago revolves around a family that has long avoided crucial conversations. The narrative delves into what occurs when they are compelled to voice their unexpressed emotions.

Speaking about the film, Batra expressed his excitement about working with Khan, Balan, and Laurent. "I am tremendously honored to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life," he said.