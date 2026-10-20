Saif Ali Khan to lead Ritesh Batra's period drama
What's the story
More than a month after his last release, Haiwaan, Saif Ali Khan is reportedly set to star in a period drama. According to Mid-Day, the actor will be collaborating with Ritesh Batra, known for his work on The Lunchbox (2013). "The film has been in pre-production for some time. Both Saif and Ritesh are huge admirers of each other's work," a source told the publication.
Production details
Shoot will reportedly begin in Mumbai
The untitled project will reportedly go on floors later this week in Mumbai. The team is said to be working on a tight schedule and plans to "wrap up the intimate period drama in one go."
Meanwhile, Batra is also busy with the post-production of the first two episodes of his upcoming Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth, starring Freida Pinto and Siddharth.
Director's past
Is this Batra's shelved Anil Kapoor project?
Batra was earlier supposed to direct a cross-country romance with Anil Kapoor in the lead, but it was later shelved.
While details of his film with Khan are still under wraps, it is unclear if the period drama is the same project.
Khan's character in the upcoming film also remains undisclosed, adding to fans' curiosity about this collaboration.