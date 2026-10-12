Saif Ali Khan is finally on Instagram
What's the story
Actor Saif Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram, ending his long-standing absence from social media. The actor, who has largely kept his personal life private, made his debut on the platform on Sunday. His first post was a glimpse into the Pataudi Library. Notably, Khan is married to fellow actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and often appears in her social media posts.
First post
'Judging books by their cover': Khan's 1st post
Khan's Instagram account, under the name Saif Ali Khan Pataudi, currently has one post and one follower.
The first person he followed on the platform is Kapoor Khan, who has followed him back.
His debut post featured two pictures with the caption, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover..."
Social media stance
In 2024, Khan revealed he had a private account
In a 2024 interview with HT City, Khan spoke about his private Instagram account.
He admitted that social media could be addictive, explaining his reluctance to maintain a public presence online.
"I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don't enjoy it much."
"And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it, and I end up not deleting it," he had said then.
Career update
Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in 'Haiwaan'
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which also starred Akshay Kumar.
The film marked their reunion after 17 years and was released in theaters in September.
Despite the star power, it received a lukewarm response from both audiences and critics.