'Utterly exhausting': Saif recalls filming 'Haiwaan' action scene
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, who stars in the upcoming film Haiwaan, recently opened up about the challenges of performing action scenes as a visually impaired character. The film, directed by Priyadarshan and also starring Akshay Kumar, is set to hit theaters on September 11. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Khan shared his experience of shooting intense fight sequences without using body doubles or special effects.
Character insight
Khan on his character's action scene
In Haiwaan, Khan plays a character who is visually impaired but skilled in martial arts.
He described an action scene as "a scene with a great build-up because the characters torture and bash up my character, kicking, and slapping him."
"As an audience, you want him to retaliate, which he eventually does," Khan explained.
Exhausting ordeal
'There's very little fakery in these scenes'
Khan revealed that the action scene was "utterly exhausting" because of its intensity.
He said, "Silva really well choreographed that fight, and there were no special effects added to it; there were no duplicates."
"There's very little fakery in these scenes. The room has broken glass everywhere."
"It was very raw and kind of violent, and it was utterly exhausting because after that I had to lie down for two days."
Preparation details
Khan didn't undergo any special training for 'Haiwaan'
Khan didn't undergo any special training for his role in Haiwaan. He only rehearsed the scenes with the stunt director.
Despite the lack of formal preparation, he found the experience enjoyable.
"It wasn't CGI or harness-backed action scenes; the fight scene is just raw. It was really lots of fun to perform," Khan said.
The film also stars Boman Irani, Sayami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.