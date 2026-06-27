'Haiwaan': Saif hints Akshay to play 'dangerous, negative role'
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are set to reunite for the upcoming film Haiwaan, which will be released on September 11. In an interview with Variety India, Khan spoke about their reunion and how it is different from their previous collaborations, such as Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), or Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996).
Role revelation and friendship
'It's made it even more exciting because...'
Khan said, "We're very lucky that he's playing this part in the movie." "It's made it even more exciting because it's a dangerous, negative role, and I haven't seen him do that very often. I'm very excited to see it." Khan also spoke about his long-standing friendship with Kumar, saying, "I love Akshay. He's like an elder brother to me." "We go all the way back. There's a special respect for someone who has served as long as he has."
Director's reaction
'Priyan sir gets a bit dismissive of us...'
Khan added that despite the serious tone of Haiwaan, they still couldn't resist fooling around on set, often drawing playful reprimands from director Priyadarshan. "Priyan sir gets a bit dismissive of us. He says, 'You're behaving like naughty children.'" "Akshay says, 'He brings that out in me.' I tell him, 'You bring that out in me.' We've been talking rubbish ever since we met on the set." "When we're alone, we're a bit more mature. But together..."
Film dynamics
On fans expecting comedy from them
Khan also addressed fans' expectations of their signature comedic chemistry in Haiwaan. He said the film deliberately explores a different dynamic, adding, "This film doesn't rely on that comedic chemistry, which is also good because I think that has had its time." However, he hinted at a possible return to comedy if the script is right. "Who's to say we won't do it again if it's written nicely?" he said.