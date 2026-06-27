'Haiwaan': Saif hints Akshay to play 'dangerous, negative role'

Role revelation and friendship

'It's made it even more exciting because...'

Khan said, "We're very lucky that he's playing this part in the movie." "It's made it even more exciting because it's a dangerous, negative role, and I haven't seen him do that very often. I'm very excited to see it." Khan also spoke about his long-standing friendship with Kumar, saying, "I love Akshay. He's like an elder brother to me." "We go all the way back. There's a special respect for someone who has served as long as he has."