Saif Ali Khan calls producing a 'thankless job,' 'massive pain'

Saif Ali Khan , who started the production company Illuminati Films in 2009 and debuted it with Love Aaj Kal, has revealed why he decided to shut it down. The actor told Screen that while he enjoyed the creative aspects of producing, it eventually became too exhausting for him. "I think it can be an extremely thankless job," he admitted.

Production journey 'I did enjoy producing, but it can...' Khan's production company was behind several successful films like Agent Vinod, Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, and Happy Ending. He added, "But it's very creative. I like the idea of having an idea and discussing some creatives, like the sound and look of things." "I did enjoy producing, but it can also be a massive pain." Khan credited much of Illuminati Films's success to his partnership with Eros International and producer Dinesh Vijan.

Career insights Maddock Films's Vijan was once Khan's partner Khan reflected on his career, saying, "Things move, people move. You see it all over the place. Vijan has gone on to become a wonderful producer, and that's great." "We had our time, and I did extremely well out of it, and it had a lot to do with what Eros was doing at the time. It was a wonderful opportunity." "But some things are meant to last however long they do."

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Future endeavors Vijan's post-Khan journey After parting ways with Khan in 2014, Vijan established Maddock Films, which has produced hits like Badlapur, Hindi Medium, Mimi, Chhaava, and the horror-comedy universe of Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Interestingly, Vijan also revived two films that were originally part of Khan's production journey: Love Aaj Kal (2020), starring Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan; and the upcoming movie, Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

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