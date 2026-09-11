Why Saif Ali Khan called 'Cocktail' an 'inevitable mistake'
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, who starred in and co-produced the 2012 hit Cocktail, has admitted that he regrets his involvement in the film. In a recent interview with Gulf News, Khan confessed that he had reservations about the script and described it as a "slightly regressive script choice." Despite its commercial success, the film has been criticized for its portrayal of women.
Production decision
Khan felt a responsibility to see the project through
Khan revealed that his decision to act in Cocktail was primarily driven by his role as a producer.
He felt a responsibility to see the project through, even if he wasn't entirely happy with the script.
"I did the part because we were producing it, it was an inevitable mistake, 100% that was a mistake," he said.
Role preference
'I knew fully well that the exciting role...'
Khan also admitted that he found Deepika Padukone's character, Veronica, more interesting than his own.
"I didn't do it for the role; I did it so the film could get made. You do things for various reasons. I knew fully well that the exciting role is the Veronica part but it's one of those things you do anyway."
The film was directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali. Diana Penty co-starred.
Actor's insight
Meanwhile, this is what Padukone said about Veronica earlier
Padukone, who played Veronica in Cocktail, had previously called the role one of the most special characters she has ever played.
In a 2021 interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "I've always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever."
Veronica was a carefree modern woman who tries to become more conservative to win a guy's heart.
Casting critique
Khan also spoke about his role in 'Humshakals'
Khan also spoke about his role in Sajid Khan's 2014 comedy Humshakals, which he felt was a miscast for him. He suggested that Akshay Kumar would have been better suited for the role.
"I think Sajid expected me to do that stuff...perhaps....like Akshay Kumar could have done it; that was the mistake but I stand by the movie, and I stand by him (Sajid), and of course, we have to all stand by our movies."