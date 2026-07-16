Saif reveals why he was offered 'Omkara's Langda Tyagi

In an interview with IMDb, Khan shared that he was in Jaipur when Bhardwaj called him.

"I asked, 'Should I play Othello?' He said, 'No, no, you're too handsome to play Othello.' (laughs) Which is...well, that was his way of saying it."

"But then he said, 'I'm offering you a very interesting role.' He offered me the part of Langda Tyagi."