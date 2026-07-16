Saif reveals why he was offered 'Omkara's Langda Tyagi
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan's career took a significant turn with Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, a 2006 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello. The film was a landmark not just for its cast but also for Hindi cinema. As Omkara turns 20 this month, Khan recently reflected on how he landed the project. He revealed that he had assumed he might be considered for the titular role but was instead offered the part of Langda Tyagi.
Casting twist
'Should I play Othello?'
In an interview with IMDb, Khan shared that he was in Jaipur when Bhardwaj called him.
"I asked, 'Should I play Othello?' He said, 'No, no, you're too handsome to play Othello.' (laughs) Which is...well, that was his way of saying it."
"But then he said, 'I'm offering you a very interesting role.' He offered me the part of Langda Tyagi."
Director's choice
Khan was flattered but puzzled by Bhardwaj's decision
Khan was surprised by the casting decision and immediately asked Bhardwaj why he thought of him for Langda Tyagi.
The director reportedly said, "I saw you in Dil Chahta Hai and I really liked it."
Khan replied at that moment he thought, "Dil Chahta Hai? 'That guy's really sweet.'"
Behind-the-scenes
Khan also revealed this hilarious 'Omkara' scene request
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Khan also shared a funny incident from the Omkara sets.
Khan recalled, "I remember one incident from the film... And I remember Vishal ji saying, 'Would you mind doing it naked?"
"It was a very exciting thing, but I was a bit conscious because there was a huge crowd on the set."
Meanwhile, Khan will soon be seen in Haiwaan opposite Akshay Kumar.