'Couldn't feel...my leg': Saif was 'almost paralyzed' after being stabbed
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the traumatic experience of being stabbed at his Mumbai residence in January 2025. The attack, an attempted burglary, left him with lasting physical and emotional scars. More than a year later, he admitted to still being affected by the incident. In an interview with Bombay Times, he spoke about how knives still evoke a strong reaction from him.
Injury impact
'I was almost paralyzed'
The actor revealed that the attack had nicked his spinal cord but hadn't cut it.
"I was almost paralyzed. I couldn't feel my leg for a while. It nicked my spinal cord but didn't cut it. Unbelievable," Khan said, adding he would have preferred death over living with paralysis.
"There was a feeling when I was covered in blood, that it's been a great life... I just want to hold someone's hand and go."
Attack details
Khan's thoughts on his attacker
The actor further recalled the attack, saying, "I was cut everywhere, but it didn't kill me. I can't get over how lucky I was."
He also expressed empathy for his attacker, suggesting that desperation for money may have driven the man to commit such a crime.
"These things happen because of inequality. Because someone is looking for money and he is desperate," Khan said.
Trauma
'I am still not 100% over it'
Opening up about the lasting trauma, the Tashan actor revealed, "We have dealt with it remarkably well. I think the person most affected was my wife, who is generally a very sensitive person."
"We kind of got over it quite quickly. It was insane though. I am still not 100% over it because if I see a knife, it just makes me react."
Career update
Ongoing legal proceedings against attacker
Despite the trauma, Khan has continued to work in the film industry. His latest movie, Haiwaan, is currently running in theaters.
The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Akshay Kumar.
Meanwhile, the legal proceedings against his attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam, are still ongoing.
A Mumbai sessions court recently rejected Islam's application to plead guilty, setting September 24 for recording evidence.