'Couldn't feel...my leg': Saif was 'almost paralyzed' after being stabbed

The actor revealed that the attack had nicked his spinal cord but hadn't cut it.

"I was almost paralyzed. I couldn't feel my leg for a while. It nicked my spinal cord but didn't cut it. Unbelievable," Khan said, adding he would have preferred death over living with paralysis.

"There was a feeling when I was covered in blood, that it's been a great life... I just want to hold someone's hand and go."