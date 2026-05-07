'Kartavya' trailer: Saif plays heroic cop in Netflix's gritty thriller

Character insight

Khan's character is always in a moral dilemma

The trailer shows Khan as a dutiful, desi cop who is fighting multiple personal and professional battles. He comes under intense scrutiny when a journalist is shot while under his watch. Khan said, "Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what's expected of him, and what he must protect." "Kartavya puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost."