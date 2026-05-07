'Kartavya' trailer: Saif plays heroic cop in Netflix's gritty thriller
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Kartavya, has opened up about his character in the movie. He said that his character, Pawan, is "a man constantly negotiating with himself." The trailer for the film was released on Thursday, and it provides a glimpse into an intense, unpredictable world. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi.
Character insight
Khan's character is always in a moral dilemma
The trailer shows Khan as a dutiful, desi cop who is fighting multiple personal and professional battles. He comes under intense scrutiny when a journalist is shot while under his watch. Khan said, "Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what's expected of him, and what he must protect." "Kartavya puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost."
Twitter Post
Here's the trailer
Har faisla ek chunauti hai. Aur har farz ek Kartavya hai.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 7, 2026
Kartavya arrives on 15 May, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/X6zOkSe2Le
Film's theme
'Kartavya' lives in the gray, says director Pulkit
Director Pulkit also shared his thoughts on Kartavya, saying, "'Kartavya' is a story that lives in the gray, where every choice carries a cost and certainty is always out of reach." "We set out to craft a grounded, emotionally charged narrative that looks beyond the surface of crime to explore the human conflict at its core." The film will premiere on Netflix on May 15.