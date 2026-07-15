'Haiwaan' posters out: Akshay and Saif promise a chilling thriller

Earlier, Khan had described Kumar playing "a dangerous, negative role."

He also spoke about his long-standing friendship with Kumar. He said, "I love Akshay. He's like an elder brother to me."

"We go all the way back. There's a special respect for someone who has served as long as he has."

The duo has worked together on Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), and Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996).