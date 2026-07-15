'Haiwaan' posters out: Akshay and Saif promise a chilling thriller
What's the story
As promised, actor Akshay Kumar dropped the first-look posters for his next with Saif Ali Khan, titled Haiwaan, on Wednesday. The first poster features shadowy Kumar in a hat with the words "vengeance sees everything" written on it. The second features Khan reading, "every sense is a weapon." The last poster features them together. The caption reads: "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"
Twitter Post
Kumar looks menacing in the final poster!
One sees everything,— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 15, 2026
One misses nothing,
Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi!#Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September! pic.twitter.com/q5eACFGXr1
Friendship
Khan had said Kumar plays 'dangerous, negative role'
Earlier, Khan had described Kumar playing "a dangerous, negative role."
He also spoke about his long-standing friendship with Kumar. He said, "I love Akshay. He's like an elder brother to me."
"We go all the way back. There's a special respect for someone who has served as long as he has."
The duo has worked together on Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), and Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996).
Expectations
Mohanlal plays an important role
Apart from Khan and Kumar, Haiwaan stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.
Priyadarshan is directing the thriller, reuniting with Kumar after their successful stint in Bhooth Bangla.
Interestingly, Haiwaan is said to be the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, which starred Mohanlal, and the Mollywood superhero has a small role in the upcoming movie as well.
The film will release on September 11.