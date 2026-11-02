Saif-Kareena return to 'Koffee With Karan' after 16 years
What's the story
Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are returning to Koffee With Karan after a 16-year hiatus. The much-awaited reunion is set for Season 9, Episode 4 of the popular talk show. A teaser for the upcoming episode hints at their signature playful banter and hilarious exchanges that fans have come to love.
Teaser highlights
Kapoor Khan-Johar's playful banter sets the tone for the episode
The teaser begins with host Karan Johar welcoming the couple back to the couch.
The conversation quickly turns playful, with Kapoor Khan appearing relieved that she doesn't have to worry about appearing on the show anymore since this is its final season.
Johar thanks her for showing "some sensitivity," leading to more of their trademark banter.
Past appearances
Khan-Kapoor Khan's 1st joint appearance in 16 years
The couple last appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 3 in 2010 when they were still dating.
This upcoming episode marks their first joint appearance in 16 years.
Both have also made individual appearances over the years, giving fans a glimpse into their personalities and relationship with Johar.
Now, with their marriage and careers having evolved considerably since 2010, there is a lot to anticipate.
Season highlights
Episode streaming schedule and season's star-studded lineup
The fourth episode follows a star-studded start to the season.
Salman Khan kicked things off in the premiere, followed by real-life couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in the second episode, while co-stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took over the couch in the third.
The upcoming episode will stream on Wednesday at 7:00pm on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.